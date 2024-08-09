Rupee rises 8 paise in early trade

Opens at 83.95 against the greenback, touches 83.89

By PTI Published Date - 9 August 2024, 12:05 PM

Representational Photo

Mumbai: Rupee appreciated 8 paise to 83.89 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday, supported by a positive trend in domestic equities and a decline in the US dollar index.

Forex traders said post the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy announcement, markets now await for US CPI data, India CPI, WPI and IIP data and India’s trade data all scheduled to be released next week.

The Jackson Holes Symposium to be held after next week will also remain in focus, traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 83.95 against the greenback, then touched 83.89, registering a rise of 8 paise over its previous closing price.

On Thursday, the rupee consolidated in a narrow range and settled for the day lower by 2 paise at 83.97 against US dollar.

Rupee was protected by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) at 83.96 for this week and the local unit is likely to trade in a narrow range of 83.90/84.00 for the day after the RBI kept key benchmark rates on hold, said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.03 per cent lower at 103.17.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.15 per cent to $79.28 per barrel.

“Brent oil prices rose to $79.22, a 3 per cent weekly gain, on rising Middle East tensions and better than expected US jobless claims data giving a better outlook on the US economy,” Bhansali added.

Market analysts said while the rupee seems to be tilting towards a negative bias, but sharp fluctuations are not anticipated.