Russian population decreased by 555,332 in 2022

More than 40 million people lived in the Central Federal District and over 13 million of them lived in Moscow, the capital and largest city of Russia, reports Xinhua news agency.

01:00 PM, Thu - 2 February 23

Moscow: More than 146.4 million people permanently resided in Russia as of January 1, down 555,332 from the past year, data published by the country’s Federal Statistics Service revealed.

More than 13.6 million people lived in the Northwestern Federal District and almost 5.6 million of them lived in the country’s second largest city of St. Petersburg.

Some 109.6 million people permanently resided in urban areas, with 16 cities having a population of above 1 million people respectively, including Novosibirsk, Yekaterinburg, Kazan and Nizhny Novgorod.