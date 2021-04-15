Rythu Vedikas will turn into knowledge hubs: Gangula Kamalakar

BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar asked the people to notice the change before and after formation of separate Telangana state

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Thursday said Rythu Vedikas will turn into knowledge centres for the farmers in the near future.

The Minister was speaking after inaugurating a Rythu Vedika in Mugdumpur on Thursday. Kamalakar constructed Rythu Vedika with his own expenditure in the memory of his brother Gangula Prabhakar.

The Minister said that earlier, farmers used to share their opinions by gathering at rachabanda (center point of the village). However, farmers do not have the facility with the disappearance of rachabandas in rural areas.

In order to provide a common platform to farmers to share their opinions, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has taken up the construction of Rythu vedikas across the State for the first-ever in the history of the country.

Kamalakar asked the people to notice the change before and after formation of separate Telangana state. Though there was no change in land extension, yield of the crops has been enhanced after the formation of the State.

It was materialised only because of the completion of irrigation projects such as Kaleshwaram besides supplying 24 hours free and quality current to the farming sector.

Though the river Godavari is passing beside the area, farmers used to not show interest to cultivate crops in Mugdumpur and surrounding villages. Half of the lands used to leave without cultivation due to lack of water and current. Unable to clear debts, farmers used to sell their lands.

However, after the completion of the Kaleshwaram project, water has been diverted to Mugdumpur by constructing a cross regular in the canal. The cultivation area has been enhanced with the availability of water and current. Telangana has reached a passion to provide food to the entire country.

The Chief Minister, who knows the difficulties of the farming community, has introduced various schemes for the welfare of farmers. Besides 24 hours current, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bhima and others have been implemented for the welfare of farmers.

District Collector K Shashanka, Additional Collector GV Shyamprasad Lal and others participated in the programme.

