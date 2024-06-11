S Africa creates history, defends lowest total in T20 WC history

Proteas managed to defend a target of 114 runs against the Bangladesh Tigers, who fell just four runs short of the target

By ANI Published Date - 11 June 2024, 09:35 AM

South Africa's Keshav Maharaj, left, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Bangladesh's Mahmudullah Riyad during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and South Africa at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York. — Photo:AP

New York: South Africa made history on Monday as they successfully defended the lowest total in the history of the ICC T20 World Cup. South Africa recorded this during their Group Stage game against Bangladesh.

During the game, the Proteas managed to defend a target of 114 runs against the Bangladesh Tigers, who fell just four runs short of the target.

They outdid the record set by India just a few hours before their match. The Men in Blue had defended a target of 120 runs against arch-rivals Pakistan in their Group A T20 World Cup clash at the same venue.

This is also the lowest total defended by South Africa in T20Is, outdoing their defence of 116 runs against Sri Lanka in Colombo back in 2013.

South Africa won the toss and elected to bat first. After SA was restricted to 24/4 at one point, Klaasen (46 in 44 balls, with two fours and three sixes) and David Miller (29 in 38 balls, with a four and a six) took Bangladesh to 113/6 in 20 overs, which also happened to the lowest score by Proteas in T20 WC history.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib (3/18) was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh. Taskin Ahmed also took (2/19) in his four overs. In the run-chase, Bangladesh was 50/4 in 9.5 overs. However, Towhid Hridoy (37 in 34 balls, with two fours and two sixes) brought his team back on track. Mahmudullah (20 in 27 balls, with two fours) almost pulled off a win for Bangladesh until he was caught by Markram.

Bangladesh’s chase ended in a heartbreaking manner, as they ended at 109/7 in their 20 overs and fell short of the target by four runs. Keshav Maharaj (3/27) was the pick of the bowlers for South Africa. Kagiso Rabada (2/19) and Anrich Nortje (2/17) also delivered fine spells.

South Africa stands at the top of Group D with three wins in three games, with six points. Bangladesh is at number two with a win and loss, giving them two points.