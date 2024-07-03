Saba Azad cheers Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal’s IFFLA win for ‘Girls Will Be Girls’

Mumbai: As Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s debut production ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ bagged the Grand Jury Prize for Best Feature at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles 2024, Richa’s close friend and Hrithik Roshan’s beau Saba Azad gave a shoutout to the couple for achieving this milestone.

Taking to her Instagram Stories Saba reshared Richa’s post and wrote a caption that read, “Hell to the yeahhhh!!! GO GO GO!!!” She also tagged Richa and Ali in her story to congratulate them.



Earlier on Tuesday, Richa shared a poster of the film along with a lengthy note.

The note read, “Before the day ends, wanna express my gratitude to the team of ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ – this film is a gift that keeps on giving! We will always be proud of it! After a great run at Transylvania International Film Festival @transilvaniafilm where we won the Grand Jury Prize and Biarrtiz Film Festival in France, our humble film won the Grand Jury prize at @indianfilmfestival ! I wish we could travel but the reason as you know is that @alifazal9 and I are bringing in a little home production.”

She added, “At @pushingbuttonsstudios , we want to tell stories that move, that take India to the world and talk about the human experience! I love my friend Shuchi Talati, she’s stuff of legend, you will see I love @preetiwooman , a breakthrough performance that won a special award for performance at @sundanceorg and she has before her an illustrious future! And now speaking of another actor that I am envious of @kantari_kanmani , star of not just our film but of the Grand Prix winning #ALLWeImagineAsLight! What a great year you’re having my beautiful, glorious friend! You’ll see the very special @kesav.b , @jitin0804 and @devikashahani and they will win your heart. Thank you @dilipkhussro for finding these gems, we are grateful!”

She also shared that they are planning to release the film in India soon.

“Very soon , we hope to bring this lovely film to India, it is an Indian film after all and we want our people to see it, and hear the amazing track genius @snekhanwalkar has made,” Richa continued.

‘Girls Will Be Girls’ is produced by Chadha and Fazal’s joint venture Pushing Buttons Studios, in collaboration with Blink Digital and Dolce Vita Films. Directed by Shuchi Talati, the film is a compelling story set in a boarding school in a small Himalayan hill town in northern India. It follows the journey of Mira, a 16-year-old girl whose rebellious awakening is intertwined with her mother’s unfulfilled coming-of-age experiences.

Recently, Girls Will Be Girls’ was screened at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.