Soon, just scan QR code on power bills to pay dues in Telangana

TGSPDCL planning to print QR code on electricity bills to make payments; sources say bills with QR code will be available from next month

By Telangana Today Updated On - 5 July 2024, 02:24 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL), which on July 1 asked its customers to pay their monthly electricity bills through the power utility’s official website and mobile app, citing RBI guidelines, is reportedly planning to print QR code on electricity bills to make payments.

According to sources, bills with QR code would be available to consumers from next month. Users can pay their bills by scanning the QR code through their mobile phone. The Discoms officials claim that due to the new norms of the bill collections have not been affected for now. Officials claimed that till 10 am on Friday around 1.20 lakh consumers had paid their bills.

Currently, bills can be paid through the company’s website, mobile app through Bill desk — PGI, Paytm – PG, TA Wallet, TG/AP Online, MeeSeva, T-Wallet, Bill desk (NACH).

Officials said that a meeting has been arranged with the bankers as part of more convenient measures for the customers. Citing RBI guidelines, TGSPDCL said that it would not process payments to billers that were not part of the Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS) from July 1.

Service providers such as PhonePe, Paytm, Google Pay and banks have stopped accepting the electricity bills of the TGSPDCL as per RBI directions.