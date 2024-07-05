Gadwal Congress leaders up the ante, oppose defection of BRS MLA

There have been reports that the BRS MLA is planning to join the Congress and it is also learnt that he already met a few senior leaders in the party

Congress leaders and members staging a protest against defections in Gadwal.

Jogulamba Gadwal: Congress leaders in Gadwal constituency continue to oppose the proposed defection of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Krishnamohan Reddy into the party and have decided to discuss the issue with State leadership in Gandhi Bhavan on Friday.

There have been reports that the BRS MLA is planning to join the Congress and it is also learnt that he already met a few senior leaders in the party. However, ZP Chairperson Saritha, who lost in the Assembly elections against the BRS MLA, has been opposing his entry into the Congress.

To this effect, she recently met Nagarkurnool MP Mallu Ravi and wanted him to exert pressure on the party leadership to refrain from permitting the BRS MLA’s entry. With the party leadership keen on encouraging his defection into the Congress, Saritha along with her supporters, decided to discuss the matter with senior leaders in Gandhi Bhavan on Friday afternoon.

Her supporters have been raising objections over the entry of Krishnamohan Reddy into the Congress. On Thursday, one of her supporters, Prasad, aged about 25, climbed a mobile network tower at Nallagunta in the town and threatened to jump from the tower.

Along with him, party workers staged a protest at the tower and raised slogans against the BRS MLA. After being alerted by the local residents, police have reached the spot and appealed to Prasad not to take any extreme steps. After couple of hours, he had climbed down and police heaved a sigh of relief.