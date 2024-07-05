Groups aspirant Mothilal Naik detained, says youth will dethrone Congress govt

Says the unemployed youth will besiege New Delhi and question Rahul Gandhi over his party failing to honour promises

By Telangana Today Updated On - 5 July 2024, 01:33 PM

Mothilal Naik, the Groups job aspirant who recently undertook a nine-day hunger strike, being detained at Nampally on Friday

Hyderabad: Mothilal Naik, the Groups job aspirant who recently undertook a nine-day hunger strike demanding increase of Group II and III vacancies, on Friday said that the unemployed youth would soon dethrone the Congress government in the State.

“The unemployed youth who helped the Congress party form the government in Telangana State will soon dethrone it,” he said, after being detained by the police while protesting at TGPSC, Nampally.

The government job aspirants on Friday called for a peaceful protest at Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) demanding the Congress government to honour its poll assurances.

He said the unemployed youth would besiege New Delhi and question Rahul Gandhi over his party failing to honour promises made during the Assembly elections made to the unemployed youth in Telangana.

Naik said the Telangana youth would hold a march with 30 lakh people in Hyderabad in the next two-three days if their demands were not met till Friday evening. “The government should not hold any discussions with unemployed youth but accept their demands and issue a GO,” he demanded.

Naik wanted the government to resolve their demands, including selection of candidates for Group-I Main exam in 1:100 ratio instead of 1:50, increase Group-II vacancies by 2,000 and Group-III vacancies by 3,000, mega DSC notification besides postponing the DSC. “If not we will intensify protests,” he warned. Several government job aspirants including women who arrived at the Commission in batches were also detained and shifted to the local police station.