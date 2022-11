Sabarimala: SCR to run special trains between Secunderabad, Kollam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:57 PM, Tue - 15 November 22

(Representational Image)

Hyderabad: To clear the extra rush of passengers, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run Sabarimala Special trains between Secunderabad and Kollam.

The special trains are Hyderabad – Kollam to run between December 6 and January 10, 2023; and Kollam – Hyderabad to run between December 7 and January 11, 2023.

Also Read SCR cancels certain trains due to traffic, power blocks

The special trains will consist of 2AC, 3AC, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.