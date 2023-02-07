Sabitha Indra Reddy holds meet on teacher transfers in Hyderabad

In the wake of High Court orders, the Minister held a review meeting on teacher transfers here on Tuesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:46 PM, Tue - 7 February 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy said services rendered by teachers in the previous districts and later transferred as per the GO No. 317, would be taken into consideration for transfers. Such teachers would be given an opportunity to apply online for transfers.

During the meeting, she said the exercise of promotions and transfers as per the GO was under progress and those who were already transferred can apply online from February 12 to 14.

The officials already have completed examining 59,000 applications received for transfers and promotions, she added.