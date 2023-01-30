Telangana: Revamped govt schools to reopen from February 1

The Education Minister urged local public representatives to participate in the inaugural programmes of the revamped schools.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:18 AM, Mon - 30 January 23

File Photo.

Hyderabad: Government schools, that have been revamped by upgrading their infrastructure under the first phase of the prestigious ‘Mana Ooru-Mana Badi’ initiative of the State government, will be reopened from February 1, said Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy.

The works related to the first phase of the Mana Ooru-Mana Badi initiative have been completed in 1,200 government schools, the Education Minister said. As part of this flagship programme, toilets with water facility, electrification, drinking water supply, adequate furniture for students/staff, painting entire school, major repairs, green chalkboards, protective walls, kitchen sheds, new classrooms in place of dilapidated rooms, dining facility (halls) in the high school and digital education have been arranged.

At a review meeting on the Mana Ooru-Mana Badi initiative, the Education Minister urged local public representatives to participate in the inaugural programmes of the revamped schools. The Minister said that there are 26,055 government schools in Telangana, which are being upgraded in three phases under the initiative.

In the first phase, the State government incurred an expenditure of Rs 3,497.62 crore to complete the modernisation of 9,123 schools. “The State government has undertaken the task of modernising the government schools without compromising on the quality. A lot of efforts have been taken up to ensure the new infrastructure in government schools will last for the next decade,” she said.