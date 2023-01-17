Conduct govt teachers’ transfers, promotions in transparent manner: Sabitha

The Minister who convened a meeting with officials directed them to quickly take a final call on the guidelines and schedule for teachers’ transfers and promotions

Published Date - 09:15 PM, Tue - 17 January 23

Hyderabad: Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy directed the School Education department officials to conduct the process of transfers and promotions of teachers working in the government and local body schools in a transparent manner, free of hassles and without any errors.

The Minister who convened a meeting with officials here on Tuesday directed them to quickly take a final call on the guidelines and schedule for teachers’ transfers and promotions. She instructed officials to take necessary precautions to avoid any legal hurdles.

Since the process of teachers’ transfers was being done through the web counselling, the Minister said it was the responsibility of the officials to ensure there were no errors in the software used for the purpose. The meeting was attended by Education Secretary V Karuna, Director of School Education A Sridevasena and among other officials.