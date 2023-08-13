Sachin Tendulkar congratulates Indian men’s hockey team for their ‘outstanding’ ACT title victory

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar lauded the Indian men's hockey team for their record fourth Asian Champions Trophy win

By ANI Published Date - 08:15 PM, Sun - 13 August 23

ANI Photo

Mumbai: Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar lauded the Indian men’s hockey team for their record fourth Asian Champions Trophy win on Saturday.

India produced a sensational comeback to overcome a two-goal deficit and clinch the game by 4-3 to become the most successful team in the history of the competition.

With this victory, India became the most successful team in the Asian Champions Trophy, ahead of three-time champions Pakistan.

The legendary cricketer took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to congratulate Indian team and wrote, “Yet another shining moment for Indian hockey! Kudos to the Indian Men’s Hockey Team for their outstanding victory at the Asian Champions Trophy!

The Indian men’s hockey team defeated Malaysia 4-3 in a high-octane Final to lift the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 on Saturday here at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Egmore.

Taking their Asian Champions Trophy titles to a grand total of four, India becomes the most successful team in the history of the tournament. Jugraj Singh (9′), Harmanpreet Singh (45′), Gurjant Singh (45′) and Akashdeep Singh (56′) scored in India’s victory. For Malaysia, Abu Kamal Azrai (14′), Razie Rahim (18′) and Aminudin Muhamad (28′) scored to keep them in title hunt.