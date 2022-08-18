Sachin Tendulkar gets nostalgic at PYC Gymkhana in Pune

Thu - 18 August 22

Hyderabad: Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has been sharing snippets of his journey on social media ever since he retired. The 49-years-old veteran recently took to Twitter to share a video at the PYC Gymkhana in Pune.

Tendulkar, who was seen wearing a yellow kurta in the clip, recalled his days at the ground where he debuted for Mumbai under-15. “Nostalgic moment in Pune at PYC Gymkhana,” he tweeted.

Pointing at a brown structure, the little master said that it used to be the pavilion earlier. Speaking of his first match which was around 1989, he goes on to narrate an incident that had left him in tears.

“I was at the non-striker’s end and my colleague from school Rahul Ganpule was batting. He was a fast runner. He played an off-drive and pushed me to take a third run. But I was not too speedy then. And eventually, I was run out. I could only manage to score four runs,” Sachin said.

The dismissal was very painful for young Sachin, and he says that he broke down in tears. “And I still remember that after being run out I was crying throughout while getting back to the pavilion. I was disappointed as it was my first match,” he added.

He went on to say that the manager of the Mumbai U-15 team, Abdul Ismail, and many senior cricketers like Milind Rege and Vasu Paranjpe, who were present in the dressing room, consoled him and told him to focus on the upcoming matches.

Master Blaster concluded the video by saying that as he is coming back to the ground after almost 35 years, he is a little emotional.

The 1-minute 28 seconds video has garnered over 269.8K views with his fans expressing their love for their favorite cricketer.

