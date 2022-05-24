Sadhguru hails Telangana’s efforts to improve farm sector

IT Minister KT Rama Rao with Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao expressed concern that an agricultural crisis could ensue, if the Centre does not take urgent steps to make the farming profitable. He reminded that the Central Government, which promised to double the income of farmers in India, failed to achieve that goal.

Responding to him, spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev praised the efforts of Telangana to improve the farm sector. He said his Isha Foundation was also taking up initiatives to increase income of farmers and it was willing to work with Telangana Government in this direction.

Sadhguru and Rama Rao were in a dialogue at the Telangana pavilion at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Sadhguru has been conducting awareness programmes around the world under the name ‘Save Soil’. He called upon the governments, corporates and people to join the campaign to protect agricultural lands from now on so that they can produce the food required for the coming generations.

He opined that the world’s arable lands were in danger of extinction in the next two to three decades. There was a need to carry out large-scale land-fertilisation programmes from now on. He said that as part of his Save Soil Rally from London to the Cauvery, various heads of government and leading companies were working to explain the need for protecting agricultural lands.

“Currently, the land is losing its fertility and there is a risk of food shortages due to this problem soon,” he said.

Rama Rao briefed about the various environmental initiatives taken up by the Telangana Government including the Haritha Haram, which is increasing the green cover in Telangana. He also explained about the State’s revolutionary support programme, Rythu Bandhu, that is boosting agricultural production. He also mentioned Rythu Vedika, the State’s initiative to bring farmers under one platform and help them attain higher returns, appointment of agricultural extension officers and insurance under Rythu Bima.

Rama Rao invited Sadhguru to Hyderabad for the Save Soil Rally.

