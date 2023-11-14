Sahara Group chief Subrata Roy passes away

Sahara Group chief Subrata Roy died of cardiorespiratory arrest on Tuesday

By PTI Published Date - 11:54 PM, Tue - 14 November 23

Sahara Group chief Subrata Roy. Photo: X (Twitter)

New Delhi: Sahara Group chief Subrata Roy died of cardiorespiratory arrest on Tuesday, according to a company statement. He was 75.

According to the company statement, he passed away at 10.30 pm due to cardiorespiratory arrest following an extended battle with complications arising from metastatic malignancy, hypertension, and diabetes.

He was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital & Medical Research Institute in Mumbai on Sunday after his health deteriorated, it added.

“His loss will be deeply felt by the entire Sahara India Pariwar,” it said.