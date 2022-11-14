Sahasra Lingarchana begins with a grand note in Oman

By Irfan Mohammed Published: Published Date - 08:18 PM, Mon - 14 November 22

The Telugu NRIs thronged for Sahasra Lingarchana in outskirts of Muscat.

Jeddah: The Karthika Masam, started after the completion of Diwali and considered an auspicious month in the Telugu calendar, is being celebrated by Telugu NRIs across the region in the Gulf. The Telugu NRI community living in Oman on Friday celebrated it with a grand note by hosting Vana Bhojanam and offering Sahasra lingarchana, Rudra homam and other rituals to mark the auspicious Karthika masam.

More than three thousand people thronged the venue in Barka in outskirts of Muscat by chanting Om Namah Shivaya to offer rituals and dine traditional Vana Bhojanam, which is deep rooted in Telugu culture. Long term NRI and noted priest in Muscat, Vijaykumar led a team of priests performing Sahasra lingarchana, Rudra homam and other rituals to mark the event, according to orgnaisers.

The Telugu actor, screenwriter and director Tanikella Bharani, who acted in more than 700 films, was chief guest who explained the importance of Sahasra lingarchana. The event has been celebrated for the last seven years, however it was a subdued affair due to social distancing norms and safety precautions amidst pandemic. Prominent Telugu NRIs Ch. Ramdas, Anil Kumar, Madhusudhan and Venkat supervised the arrangements.