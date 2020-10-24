SAI approves national coaching camp for table tennis in Sonepat

The camp comprising 11 players (5 male, 6 female) and four support staff, will be organised by the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) at the Delhi Public School, Sonepat.

By | Published: 2:32 pm

New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has approved a national coaching camp for table tennis, which will be held from October 28 to December 8.

The camp comprising 11 players (5 male, 6 female) and four support staff, will be organised by the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) at the Delhi Public School, Sonepat. The camp has been sanctioned at a cost of Rs 18 lakh (plus air travel and medical expenses), a press release from SAI said.

The camp will abide by the Standard Operating Procedure outlined by the Sports Authority of India for the resumption of sporting activities during the Covid-19 pandemic. This will be the first national camp for table tennis that will be held after the announcement of the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus in March this year.

Four-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist Achanta Sharath Kamal will be part of the men’s training group, where he will be joined by Manush Shah, Manav Thakkar, Sudhanshu Grover and Jubin Kumar. The women’s training group will comprise Anusha Kutumbale, Diya Chitale, Suthirtha Mukherjee, Archana Kamath, Takeme Sarkar and Kaushani Nath.