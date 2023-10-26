Sai Pranav, Abhiram hog limelight at HCA C Division one-day league

Hyderabad: Sai Pranav (7/33) and Abhiram (6/8) returned with impressive figures to guide their respective sides to victory in the HCA C Division one-day league matches in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Sai Pranav’s seven-wicket haul powered Tirumala CC to a six-wicket victory over Satyam Colts CC. Meanwhile, Abhiram’s spell dismissed Superstar CC to 62 runs in his side Youth CC’s 126-run victory.

Brief Scores: Youth CC 188 in 40.4 overs (B Chethan 55; B Vibrant 4/20, Kaarthikeya 3/17) bt Superstar CC 62 in 26.2 overs (Abhiram P 6/8); Walker Town CC 180 in 37.2 overs (P Pranay Kumar 84; Manoj 4/16) bt SA Amberpet CC 133 in 25.1 overs (P Sharath Reddy 5/34); Vijay CC 296/4 in 47 overs (Gagannelakantam 67, K Surya Naga Harish 106) bt Vijayanand CC 158 in 33 overs (Riyansh Sharma 3/32); Satyam Colts CC 124 in 33.1 overs (Sai Pranav 7/33) lost to Tirumala CC 125/4 in 27.1 overs (Avinash 65); Golconda CC 213 in 47 overs (Devarai Laxman 3/44) bt Reliance CC 80 in 27.2 overs (Shlok Jain 4/31, Kabeer Singh 4/8); Team Kun CC 212 in 49.1 overs (Rajveer 95; Vedhas Vuradi 3/39) bt Yadav Dairy CC 56 in 33.3 overs (Vivaan Satwalekar 3/7); Vijaypuri Willowmen CC 193/9 in 50 overs (V Agarwal 70; Saketh N 4/24) tied with Sagar CC 193 in 50 overs (Pavan Choudhary 3/29, K Siddeshwara Reddy 3/30).

