Acrylic CC beat Deccan Colts by 1 wicket at HCA C Division one-day league

Acrylic CC’s Tarush Kaza scalped five wickets for 27 as his side defeated Deccan Colts by one wicket in the HCA C Division one-day league

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:43 PM, Wed - 25 October 23

Acrylic CC’s Tarush Kaza scalped five wickets for 27 as his side defeated Deccan Colts by one wicket in the HCA C Division one-day league

Hyderabad: Acrylic CC’s Tarush Kaza scalped five wickets for 27 as his side defeated Deccan Colts by one wicket in the HCA C Division one-day league match in Hyderabad on Wednesdayh.

Brief Scores: C Division one-day league:

SA Amberpet CC 175 in 43 overs (Sai Rishi G 76; Deva Datta 3/31, Vinesh 3/10) lost to Young Citizens CC 141 in 41.2 overs; Southern Stars CC 275 in 42.2 overs (Mohd Faiz Ahmed 69, K Gowtham 52; J Swamy 3/37, Manikanta K 4/47) bt Tirumala CC 193 in 44.4 overs (Mohd Faiz Ahmed 3/19); Southend Raymonds CC 311/9 in 45 overs (C Phaneendra 80, Mir Sami Ali 70) bt Lords CC 234/7 in 45 overs (Hatim Y 66; Armaan Yousuf 3/38); Hyderabad Panthers CC 148 in 43 overs (P Avinash Chandra 78; A Omprakash 4/24) bt Kishoresons CC 138 in 42.2 overs (Ramana 4/16); Lal Bahadur CC 170 in 45.3 overs (K Dhruva 60no; Hyder Ali 3/23, P Dharani 4/27) lost to Greenlands CC 173/5 in 36.3 overs (Akhil Sai 53); Victoria CC 93 in 19.2 overs (Deva Datta 4/30, Anvesh Joshi 4/36) lost to Young Citizens CC 94/3 in 20.5 overs; St Mary’s CC 128/7 in 25 overs (Smyan Sachin 90) lost to Vijayanand 130/6 in 21.1 overs; Deccan Colts CC 126 in 31.1 overs (Tarush Kaza 5/27) lost to Acrylic CC 129/9 in 35.5 overs (Nidhish Daswani 63no); Secbad union CC 294/8 in 50 overs bt St Mary’s CC 129 in 29.2 overs (Shaik Abubakar 4/36); Vijaypuri Willowmen CC 193/9 in 50 overs (V Agarwal 70; Saketh N 4/24) tied with Sagar CC 193 in 50 overs (Pavan Choudhary 3/29); Hyderabad District 151 in 30.4 overs (Kapil P 69; Kabeer Singh 4/13) bt Golconda CC 152/4 in 27.5 overs (Yatheeshwar Reddy 63); Lal Bahadur PG 202 in 46.4 overs (Shazeb Khan 52; Mir Sami Ali 4/23) lost to Southend Raymonds CC 204/5 in 30.5 overs (A Sunny Vinance 50no).

Also Read Hyderabad duo a key cog in Afghans’ success in World Cup