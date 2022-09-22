Saif Ali Khan learns the art and mechanism of dealing with real guns

As soon as Saif enters the screen in his white t-shirt with the undisputed charm of a cop in the trailer, he owns the role. While it will be a big surprise for the audience to see Saif playing such a role, he put in great effort to get into his character.

Hyderabad: The Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan starrer ‘Vikram Vedha’ has been garnering praise from the audience and critics, ever since its electrifying trailer was released. While the audience loved the powerful avatar of Hrithik Roshan as Vedha, Saif Ali Khan playing the coolest cop Vikram in the trailer impressed the audience.

From vigorous practice with real guns to understanding the sounds and mechanism of shooting a real gun, the actor went into the skin of the character to showcase realism on the celluloid. He adopted the way they hold guns and the way they raid buildings inhabited by gangsters.

Directors Pushkar and Gayathri say, “As the script called for, we wanted Saif to adopt the genuine encounter specialist cop persona. We were astounded by his rigorous research regimen, which included immense practice with real weapons and understanding the drill of using, the real weapon. Saif has put a lot of hard work and his passion towards his craft is visible in his body language in the trailer and the film.”

‘Vikram Vedha’ will hit the big screens globally on September 30.