US Navy officers sing Hindi song, Taranjit Singh Sandhu shares video

Published: Updated On - 05:13 PM, Sat - 27 August 22

Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan’s song from the movie ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ is trending on social media. The US Navy band sang the title song of the movie at the dinner hosted by the Secretary of the Navy, Carlos Del Toro.

The 43-second video shared by the Indian Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu shows two Navy officers singing SRK’s song at the dinner party.

“@USNavy Band enthralls with a popular #bollywood song,” he captioned it.

The Hindi song was originally composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

The video has been trending since it was posted. It garnered over 79.5k views on the microblogging site and has been liked by over 2.5k people.

कल हो ना हो

Kal ho na ho .. 🇮🇳🇺🇸 friend🚢 remains eternal!@USNavy Band enthralls with a popular #bollywood song. At the dinner hosted by 🇺🇸 Secretary Navy @SECNAV pic.twitter.com/koHoZtfNRI — Taranjit Singh Sandhu (@SandhuTaranjitS) August 24, 2022

Karan Johar took to Twitter to share the video. He wrote: “And the song lives on @Javedakhtarjadu @iamsrk @Shankar_Live @EhsaanNoorani #Loy @nikkhiladvani.”

Karan Johar is the owner of Dharma Productions, which produced the movie. Kal Ho Naa Ho, starring Saif Ali Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Preity Zinta, was released in 2003.

