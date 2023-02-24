Sajjala accuses Babu of influencing CBI probe in Viveka murder case

YSR Congress Party general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has said that Member of Parliament YS Avinash Reddy had nothing to do with the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:02 PM, Fri - 24 February 23

Tadepalli: YSR Congress Party general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has said that Member of Parliament YS Avinash Reddy had nothing to do with the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case.

Speaking at a media conference in Tadepalli on Friday, he alleged that the ‘screenplay and direction’ with regard to Viveka’s murder case probe were done at the behest of N Chandrababu Naidu and there was definitely political involvement behind the CBI.

Noting that there is no evidence pointing to Avinash Reddy in the case, he said that it was just an attempt to try and morally damage the leader through Viveka murder case just before the elections. On the other hand, there was evidence that BTech Ravi and Adinarayana Reddy were involved in the case, he alleged.

Losing Viveka was a loss for YSRCP and YS Jagan and it was YS Jagan who had invited him to come back to the party, he stated.

Sajala also alleged that the investigation in the case was not being conducted in an impartial manner and that a few people were being targeted. “Avinash Reddy went only after Viveka’s brother-in-law Sivaprakash Reddy called him on the phone and told him. Adinarayana Reddy had said that Sivaprakash Reddy called and told him that Viveka had died of a heart attack. Why were the call records on Viveka’s phone deleted? Why weren’t the call records of BTech Ravi, Adinarayana Reddy, and Viveka’s son-in-law Rajasekhar Reddy checked?,” he asked.

Pointing out that Viveka was murdered during Chandrababu Naidu’s regime, the YSRCP leader alleged that the TDP president was influencing the CBI investigation through his coverts in the BJP. “Naidu had previously labeled YS Rajasekhara Reddy a factionist and hatched conspiracies against him. Now he is plotting against Jagan also. Naidu will come out with a story that will be published and promoted in their yellow media which would be repeated by all the TDP leaders”, he said.