Lakshmi Parvati accuses TDP of cheap politics

Expressing grief over the young actor's untimely demise, she told reporters here that the TDP should have announced the death when it decided to postpone the padayatra of Nara Lokesh by two days.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:12 PM, Sun - 19 February 23

Tirupati: Chairperson of AP Telugu Academy and widow of late N.T. Rama Rao, Lakshmi Parvati, on Sunday alleged that the Telugu Desam Party had kept the body of Nandamuri Taraka Ratna in hospital long after his death resorting to cheap politics.

But, the TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu had deliberately not disclosed Tarakaratna’s death as it would be considered very ominous for Lokesh’s padayatra, she alleged, and felt that Nandamuri family would do well only when it gave up cheap politics.