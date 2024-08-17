Salman- Bhagyashree starrer ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ to re-release on Aug 23

The film, which was released on December 29, 1989, saved the production house Rajshri Productions, which was on the verge of closing down

By IANS Updated On - 17 August 2024, 07:35 PM

A still from the movie 'Maine Pyar Kiya'

Mumbai: Joining the re-release mania, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s debut movie ‘Maine Pyar Kiya,’ is getting a re-release on August 23 in theaters.

The makers of the film took to Instagram to share the exciting news.

They wrote in the caption, “It’s time to relive their ‘Pyar Bhari Dosti’ as #MainePyarKiya re-releases on 23rd August 2024 in selected @pvrpictures and @cinepolisindia theatres.”

The film narrates the story of two individuals, Prem and Suman who develop a friendship, fall in love and eventually unite against all odds.

The film starred Bhagyashree, Alok Nath, Mohnish Bahl, Reema Lagoo, Rajeev Verma, Ajit Vachani, and Laxmikant Berde.

The film, which was released on December 29, 1989, saved the production house Rajshri Productions, which was on the verge of closing down. It was made on a reported budget of Rs 2 crore, and emerged as a commercial blockbuster, grossing Rs 30 crore worldwide. It became the highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year and the highest-grossing Indian film of the 1980s.

The casting of the lead actor was complex as several actors like Vindu Dara Singh, Deepak Tijori, and Faraaz Khan auditioned for the role of Prem.

Faraaz Khan, son of the actor Yusuf Khan who played the villainous Zebisko in ‘Amar Akbar Anthony,’ was almost finalised for the role, but he was replaced at the last minute due to health issues.

The role eventually went to Salman Khan and earned him commercial success. Salman went on to work with Rajshri Productions again in yet another blockbuster ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!’, and ‘Hum Saath-Saath Hain’ until he was embroiled in the black buck hunting case straining his relationship with director Sooraj Barjatya.

However, the two later collaborated on ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo’ in which Salman had dual roles.