Salman Khan calls Pooja Hegde a phenomenal actor

Superstar Salman Khan called his co-actor in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ phenomenal and "absolutely outstanding".

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:35 PM, Tue - 11 April 23

Hyderabad: Pan-Indian star Pooja Hegde is currently gearing up for the big release of her next film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’! The makers of the film released the trailer recently in a big launch with the star cast, and it has been received widely by fans worldwide. The fans seem to have loved Pooja in the trailer and have been going gaga over her one-liners in the trailer, along with her moves.

However, one of the highlights of the trailer launch was superstar Salman Khan praising Pooja Hegde onstage. When the host asked Salman about co-star Pooja, he said, “She is phenomenal in the film, absolutely outstanding.” Pooja was all smiles after hearing this compliment.

The actor is the leading lady of the film and will leave the audience stunned with her performance. She is known for her professionalism and versatility as an actor across industries. Her fans are eagerly for April 21 for the film to release in the theatres. Apart from ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, Pooja is currently shooting for SSMB28 opposite Mahesh Babu, and has an array of other interesting projects which will be announced soon.