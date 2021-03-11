Saluting the nation’s strong force

The Supreme Commander of the Indian Army is President Ramanath Kovind and the present Defence Minister is Rajnath Singh

The Indian Army is one of the five largest and bravest armies in the world. The Army has more than twelve lakh soldiers serving the country. It has fought four major wars and many conflicts out of which it has won two wars. The Supreme Commander of the Indian Army is President Ramanath Kovind and the present Defence Minister is Rajnath Singh. The headquarters is located in the capital, New Delhi. It was found on April 1, 1895, one hundred twenty-five years ago.

There are many ranks in the army and according to their ranks, soldiers are paid. The highest rank is Field Marshal while the lowest is a soldier. There are Special Forces such as Para Special Forces (Para SF), who are allotted tough tasks and are trained in parachute jumping and tough training. It fights in adverse climatic conditions, may it be deserts, forests, mountains and so on. There are many batches and awards awarded to the soldiers such as Sena Medal, Kirti Chakra, Paramvir Chakra to name a few.

Equipment such as pistols, guns, rifles, tanks, infantry fighting machines, trucks, submarines, aircraft is abundant. Always remember and salute the brave heroes of India.

