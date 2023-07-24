Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals new cropped hair look

Samantha Ruth Prabhu bids farewell to her long hair, debuts a stunning short hair look on Instagram. The 'Family Man' star shared a video flaunting her fresh haircut, surprising fans on Sunday.

By ANI Updated On - 03:16 PM, Mon - 24 July 23

Mumbai: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has said goodbye to her long hair.

On Sunday, the ‘Family Man’ actress took to Instagram and surprised fans with her new short hair look.

She dropped a video in which she is seen flaunting her haircut.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)



Sharing the video, Samantha tagged her hairdresser.

Samantha’s haircut has received loads of praise.

“You looking cute in short hair, ” a social media user commented.

“How beautiful,” another one wrote.

Samantha is currently focusing on her health, having taken a brief break from acting.

She is dealing with Myositis, an auto-immune condition. Recently, Samantha’s hairstylist and close friend, Rohit Bhatkar, confirmed her break via an emotional Instagram post.”2 years, 1 sensational music video, 3 movies, 7 brand campaigns, 2 editorials and a lifetime of memories. We saw it all from sunny days to rainy days, From tears of joy and laughter to tears of pain and agony.From being confident to being vulnerable, From our highs to our lows and then back up. What a beautiful ride it has been with you. Certainly, one to remember,” he wrote.

He added, “As you now go on a healing journey I wish you more Strength and Power to you. And that you unfold certain dimensions of your existence which you never tapped on up until now. Upwards and onwards. Big hug and lots of love to you Sam! Remember that ‘you are that wildflower which grew even after the forest fire’. Know that we will all be waiting for you to come back even stronger than ever. Until next time friend.”

Last year, Samantha revealed that she is diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called ‘Myositis’.”A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped,” she posted on social media.

She added, “I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you.. (black heart emoji). THIS TOO SHALL PASS.”

According to National Health Service UK (NHS), myositis is the name for a group of rare conditions which lead to weak, painful and aching muscles. Also, this condition gets worse with time.There are generally three types of myositis: Polymyositis, dermatomyositis and inclusion body myositis (IBM).