Samantha shares holiday snaps with a message: ‘Rise and Shine, Wicked One’

On the professional front, she recently appeared alongside Vijay Deverakonda in the movie 'Kushi'.

By ANI Updated On - 03:10 PM, Sun - 1 October 23

Mumbai: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has been enjoying an extended hiatus from work, took to Instagram to share pictures from her holiday.

In the caption, Samantha wrote, “Rise and shine wicked one.”

The ‘Kushi’ actor can be seen riding a bicycle along the banks of a body of water.

Earlier actor Vijay Deverakonda shared his experience of shooting with Samantha and said, “The whole experience of shooting it will be a very fond memory for life. The relationships I’ve formed with Samantha and Shiva, are the two people I spent the most time with, and shared a lot of memories and highs and lows with. I will always enjoy thinking about the making of this film…”

Written and directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, ‘Kushi’ hit the theatres on September 1 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

After ‘Mahanati’, it was Samantha and Vijay’s second project together.