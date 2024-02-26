Samantha celebrates 14 years in films, receives congratulations from Nayanthara

Mumbai: Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has clocked 14 years in the world of showbiz and her good friend and colleague Nayanthara congratulated her milestone.

Samantha took to Instagram stories, where she shared a selfie video of herself sitting on an airplane and counting the years she has given to cinema.

She wrote: “14 years already… What!!!”, with AR Rahman’s track ‘Ee Hridayam’, which is picturised on the actress and her former husband Naga Chaitanya.

In 2010, Samantha stepped into the world of acting with a cameo role in Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Tamil film ‘Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa’. However, the same year she had her first lead role in with Telugu romance film ‘Ye Maaya Chesave’.

Samantha then shared a screen shot of X, where #14yearsofSamanthalegacy was seen trending.

The actress captioned it: “Could have been a little subtle but what the heck… I love you mostest.”

Actress Nayanthara, who is also a good friend of Samantha, took to her stories to congratulate the actress on her milestone.

She shared a picture of Samantha and wrote: “Congratualtions on 14 years of Sam… More power to you.”

To which, Samantha replied: “Thank you my beautiful Nayanthara.”

On the work front, Samantha, who made her Hindi series debut with ‘The Family Man 2’ in 2021, will next be seen in the Indian spin-off of the American TV series ‘Citadel’. It also stars Varun Dhawan, Sikandar Kher, Kay Kay Menon and Saqib Saleem.