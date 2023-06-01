Samantha shares picture with Vijay Deverakonda

"Sees you at your best, sees you at your worst. Sees you come last, sees you come first..." wrote Samantha on Instagram.

By ANI Published Date - 06:00 PM, Thu - 1 June 23

Photo: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Thursday posted an adorable picture with Vijay Deverakonda from their lunch date.

Samantha also penned a note sharing what Vijay’s presence means to her. “Sees you at your best, sees you at your worst. Sees you come last, sees you come first. Sees your lows, sees your highs. Some friends gently standby. What a year it has been!! @thedeverakonda,” she wrote.

Reposting Samantha’s post, Vijay took to Instagram Story and called her “favourite girl.” The two will be seen sharing screen space in ‘Kushi’.

Moreover, recently when, the ‘Tu Meri Roja’ song from Kushi was released on the occasion of Vijay’s birthday, it took the entire social media by storm where the netizens were hailing the chemistry of Vijay and Samantha and called them ‘most awaited on-screen pair’.

After ‘Mahanati’, this will be Samantha and Vijay’s second project together and also it is Samantha’s second collaboration with filmmaker Shiva Nirvana, who previously collaborated with her on ‘Majili’. Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Saranya are among the cast members of the film.

The film is anticipated to be an inter-faith love story. For Samantha, ‘Kushi’ is important as her last release ‘Shaakuntalam’ did not work at the box office. Vijay’s Hindi debut ‘Liger’ was promoted on a large scale but tanked at the box office. However, the fans of these two superstars are excited to see them together on the screen.