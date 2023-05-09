‘Na Roja Nuvve’ from Kushi movie is a special treat for Mani Ratnam fans

02:37 PM, Tue - 9 May 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: ‘Na ROJA Nuvve, Na DIL SE Nuvve, Na ANJALI Nuvve, GEETANJALI Nuvve’. What can you notice from these lyrics? Yes, they are the movie titles of the Guru of Indian cinema, Mani Ratnam, who is the master of making love stories.

‘Na Roja Nuvve’ is the first single from Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha’s upcoming film Kushi. This is the second collaboration between Vijay and Samantha after the blockbuster Mahanati. Kushi is written and directed by Shiva Nirvana. Kushi is Shiva’s second collaboration with Samantha after Majili.

Kushi is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Kushi is a love story set against the backdrop of Kashmir. Today, the makers of Kushi released the first single from the film, ‘Na Roja Nuvve,’ on the occasion of Vijay Deverakonda’s birthday.

‘Na Roja Nuvve’ is set in Kashmir. The song features both Vijay and Samantha. Vijay expresses his love for Samantha in the song. The looks of Vijay and Samantha are very fresh in this song, particularly Samantha in those Muslim burkas.

‘Na Roja Nuvve’ is a beautiful, cool composition from Hesham Abdul Wahab. The music director himself sang the song. The additional vocals provided by Manju Sri are also lovely. What stands out in the song are Shiva Nirvana’s lyrics. Using Mani Ratnam’s movie titles in between the lyrics added elegance to the song. It is the connecting element, for sure.

The song is beautifully picturized in the locations of Kashmir. The lead pair’s chemistry is delightful.

So, the first single from Kushi gives a good, positive vibe for the release of the promotional material for the film. Kushi is going to be released on September 1 in theatres in multiple languages.

-Kiran