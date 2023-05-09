An intense birthday poster of Vijay Deverakonda’s VD12 unveiled; wows fans and netizens

Commemorating Vijay Deverakonda’s birthday today, the makers of VD12, which was formally launched last week, have unveiled a special surprise for fans even before the film went on floors

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:01 PM, Tue - 9 May 23

Hyderabad: Vijay Deverakonda and director Gowtam Tinnanuri are teaming up for a period drama, where Sreeleela plays the female lead. Tentatively titled VD12, the film is jointly produced by S Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.

In the special birthday poster, various pieces of paper when brought together unveil a partial glimpse of the actor’s look. His look is introduced through a black-and-white portrait where his intense expressions grab eyeballs.

The quote of an anonymous spy – “I don’t know where I belong, to tell you whom I betrayed” adds to the intrigue. “Happiest birthday to you Vijay. You deserve all the success and love in the world. Wishing Kushi to be a blockbuster and we continue the run,” the director wrote while sharing the poster.

With the intensity of Vijay and the storytelling abilities of Gowtam, who helmed ‘Jersey’ and ‘Malli Raava’, one can expect a cracker of an outing on the big screen. One also can’t wait to watch Vijay Deverakonda and Sreeleela’s on-screen pairing.

The drama is presented by Srikara Studios, while one of the country’s top composers, Anirudh Ravichander scores the music.

Girish Gangadharan is the cinematographer while Navin Nooli (National Award winner for ‘Jersey’) is the editor. Avinash Kolla is the art director. The shoot of VD12 commences this June. Other details surrounding the film, cast will be announced shortly.