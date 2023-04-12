Samantha to skip an event at Hyderabad due to fever

Ahead of Shaakuntalam's release, Samantha said she is down with fever and also lost her voice. She added that 'hectic schedules have taken its toll'.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:42 PM, Wed - 12 April 23

Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has been busy with promotions of her upcoming mythological drama film ‘Shaakuntalam’, took to her Twitter handle to share a health update. The actor revealed that she will have to skip the promotional event scheduled for Wednesday night at a Hyderabad college owing to health reasons.

The ‘Yashoda’ actor mentioned that she was excited to promote ‘Shaakuntalam’ among her sea of fans. However, cannot do so as she is down with a fever and has lost her voice.

“I was really excited to be amongst you all this week promoting my film and soaking in your love. Unfortunately, the hectic schedules and promotions have taken its toll, and I am down with a fever and have lost my voice (sic).” However, she urged fans to join ‘Team Shaakuntalam’ at the event and show their love.

“Please join team #Shaakuntalam at the Annual Day Event of MLRIT this evening will miss you (sic),” she wrote.

(1/2)I was really excited to be amongst you all this week promoting my film and soaking in your love. Unfortunately the hectic schedules and promotions have taken its toll, and I am down with a fever and have lost my voice. — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) April 12, 2023

Helmed by Gunasekhar, ‘Shaakuntalam’ is a cinematic adaptation of Kalidasa’s classic play ‘Abhijnana Shakuntalam’. The film will be released in theatres on April 14, in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, and is also be available in 3D. Dev Mohan, Sachin Khedekar, Mohan Babu, Aditi Balan, Prakash Raj, Madhoo, Jisshu Sengupta and Kabir Bedi among others, will be seen in pivotal roles.

Samantha will be next seen in an upcoming rom-com film ‘Kushi’ opposite Vijay Deverakonda and an action thriller web series ‘Citadel’ alongside Varun Dhawan.