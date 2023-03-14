Samantha watches the final cut of Shaakuntalam

Samantha watched Shaakuntalam with the director Gunasekhar and the producers Neelima Guna and Dil Raju.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:24 PM, Tue - 14 March 23

By Kiran,

Hyderabad: Samantha played the princess Shakuntala in her upcoming film Shaakuntalam, written and directed by Gunsekhar. This film is inspired by Kalidasa’s Abhigyana Shakuntalam, as we all know. Shaakuntalam is going to be released on April 14, 2023, and so GunSekhar has been busy completing the post-production work of the film all these days. Now Shaakuntalam has been absolutely finished, and Samantha watched the final cut of the film today with all her team.

Samantha watched Shaakuntalam with the director Gunasekhar and the producers Neelima Guna and Dil Raju. She loved the film very much and lauded Gunasekhar a lot. Samantha is so happy to be a part of telling the world’s greatest epic story. She calls Shaakuntalam a beautiful film and is so confident that the film will win the hearts of every family audience with all the powerful emotions it has. “Shaakuntalam will forever be close to me,” says Samantha.

Shaakuntalam also stars Dev Mohan, Sachin Khedekar, Gautami, Mohan Babu, and Prakash Raj in important roles. Mani Sharma composed the music for the film. Shaakuntalam will also be released in 3D. The film will have a pan-Indian release on April 14 in multiple languages across the nation