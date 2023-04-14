Shaakuntalam collects $125K at US box office on Day 1

Despite the bad reviews the film received, it managed to make some good numbers at the box office on day 1

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:00 AM, Sat - 15 April 23

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Shaakuntalam, a romantic fantasy drama made by director Gunasekhar with Samantha as the lead, was released today in theatres. The film failed to impress the audience fully when compared to the huge expectations before its release. Gunasekhar could not live up to the standards of making a mythology film.

Despite the bad reviews the film received, it managed to make some good numbers at the box office on day 1. This might be due to the pre-booking and day 1 mania effect. Shaakuntalam has collected 125 thousand dollars on day 1 (including the premieres) at the US box office. This is a very good figure for a film that opened to negative reviews. Shaakuntalam was released in the US by Radha Krishna Entertainments.

Shaakuntalam is produced by Neelima Guna and Dil Raju. Dev Mohan played the male lead in the film. Allu Arha made her debut as Prince Bharata. Mani Sharma composed the tunes.

Shaakuntalam can be far better with the budget it has. Somehow, Gunasekhar once again missed the mark in the making of the film and ended up with an extended but not enhanced version of his last film, Rudramadevi.

