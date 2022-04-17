Sample questions to excel in SI examinations

Hyderabad: This article is in continuation to the last article on preparation for the Sub-Inspector of Police recruitment exams. Here are some subject-wise practice questions and answers along with explanations.

1. The average temperature of a town in the first 4 days of a month was 58 degrees. The average for the second, third, fourth and fifth days was 60 degrees. The temperature of the first and fifth days was in the ratio 7:8, then, what is the temperature on the fifth day?

a) 64 degrees b) 62 degrees c) 66 degrees d) 155 degrees

Ans: a

Explanation:

First four (1,2,3,4) days total temperature = 58×4 = 232

2,3,4,5 days total temperature = 60×4 = 240

5th day – 1st day = 240-232 = 8

Ratio of first and fifth day = 7:8

Difference = 8x – 7x = 8

X = 8

5th day temperature = 8×8 = 64

2. Average of 14 quantities is 22 and average of other 36 quantities is 25. What is the average of all the 50 quantities?

a) 21.46 b) 22.56 c) 23..48 d) 24.16

Ans: d

Explanation:

Sum of 14 quantities = 14×22 = 308

Sum of 36 quantities = 36×25 = 900

Sum of 50 quantities = 308 900 =1208

Average = 1208/50 = 24.16

3. The average age of A, B and C is 25 years. A fourth man D joins the average will become 27 years. If E, whose age is 2 years less than D, joins then to replace A, the average age of B, C, D and E becomes 29 years. What is the age of A?

a) 10 years b) 12 years c) 16 years d) 23 years

Ans: d

Explanation:

Total age of A B C = 25×3 = 75

Total age of A B C D = 27×4=108

Age of D = 108-75 = 33

Age of E = 33-2 = 31

Total age of B C D E = 29×4 = 116

Age of B C=116-(33 31) = 116-64 = 52

Age of A = 75-52 = 23 years

4. The average weight of 9 mangoes increases by 20 gm if one of them weighing 120 gm is replaced by another. The weight of the new mango is:

a) 180 gm b) 200 gm c) 260 gm d) 300 gm

Ans: d

Explanation:

Total weight increased (9 × 20) gm = 180 gm.

Weight of new mango = (120 180) gm = 300gm

5. A family consists of two grandparents, two parents and three grandchildren. The average age of the grandparents is 67 years, that of the parents is 35 years and that of the grandchildren is 6 years. What is the average age of the family?

(a) 28 4/7 years (b) 31 5/7 years (c) 32 1/7 years

(d) None of these

Ans: b

Explanation:

Required average= (67×2 35×2 6×3) / (2 2 3)

= (134 70 18) / (7)

= 222/7

= 31 5/7 years

6. A certain factory employed 800 men and 400 women and the average wage was Rs 30.50 per day. If women got Rs 4 less than a man, then what are their daily wages of men and women?

a) 31.7, 27.7 b) 31.53, 27.53 c) 31, 27 d) 33, 29

Ans: b

Explanation:

Let the daily wage of a man = x

Then daily wages of a women = Rs (x-4)

Now

800x 400 (x-4) = 30.20 x (800 400)

1200x – 1600 = 36240

1200x = 37840

x = Rs 31.53

Women daily wages = (31.53 – 4) = Rs 27.53

7. If a, b, c, d, e are five consecutive odd numbers, their average Is:

a) 5(a d) b) 5(a b c d e) c) abcde d) a 4

Ans: d

Explanation:

Clearly, b = a 2, c = a 4, d = a 6 and e = a 8.

Average = (a a 2 a 4 a 6 a 8)/5

= (5a 20)/5 = (a 4)

8. Madhu has twice as much money as Suresh has and Suresh has 50% more money than what Pavan has. If the average money with them is Rs 110, then Madhu has

a) Rs 55 b) Rs 60 c) Rs 90 d) Rs 180

Ans: d

Explanation:

Let Pavan has Rs x

Then Suresh has 150% of Rs x = 3/2 x = Rs

Madhu has 3x

⇒ x 3/2 x 3x = 110 × 3 =330 ⇒ x= 60

Madhu has Rs 180

9. The average salary of all the 100 workers in a workshop is Rs 24,000. The average salary of technicians is Rs 40,000 and the average salary of the rest is Rs 20,000. How many technicians are there in the workshop?

a) 10 b) 15 c) 18 d) 20

Ans: d

Explanation:

Let number of technicians = x

Number of other workers= 100 – x

Total salary = 100 × 24,000 = x × 40000 (100 – x) 20000

40000x – 20,000x = 400000

20,000x= 400000

x = 20

Number of technicians = 20

10. The average of five numbers is 27. If one number is excluded, the average becomes 25. What is the excluded number?

a) 40 b) 37 c) 35 d) 30

Ans: c

Explanation:

Sum of 5 numbers = 5×27 = 135

Sum of 4 numbers after excluding one number = 4×25 = 100

Excluded number = 35

