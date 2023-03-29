| Tspsc To Re Conduct Exam For Recruitment To Aee Posts In May

TSPSC to re-conduct exam for recruitment to AEE posts in May

Candidates who registered for recruitment have been informed by TSPSC to download their hall tickets one week prior to the exam dates

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:45 PM, Wed - 29 March 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will re-conduct recruitment exams for the posts of Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) in various departments in the month of May.

The test for the electrical and electronics engineering subject on May 8 and exams for agriculture engineering and mechanical engineering subjects on May 9, will be held in computer based mode. However, the test for the civil engineering subject will be conducted in OMR-based on May 21.

The Commission issued fresh dates for the recruitment examination after its meeting held here on Wednesday. Candidates who registered for recruitment have been informed to download their hall tickets one week prior to the examination dates.

Following the question paper leak, the test for AEEs held on January 22 was cancelled. The TSPSC had notified 1,540 vacancies of AEEs in various engineering departments.

Meanwhile, the TSPSC is expected to notify fresh recruitment exam dates for Assistant Engineer (AE), Divisional Accounts Officer (DAO), Town Planning Building Overseer (TPBO), and Veterinary Assistant Surgeon posts in a couple of days.

Following the question paper leak, the TSPSC had cancelled AE and DAO exams, and postponed the TPBO and Veterinary Assistant Surgeon exams.

Also Read TSPSC plans to conduct cancelled, postponed exams in May