TSPSC plans to hold exams in CBT mode

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 11:45 PM, Fri - 24 March 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is contemplating conducting the forthcoming recruitment examinations in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode wherever it is feasible.

Following the question paper leak, the Commission is seeking to make foolproof arrangements for the upcoming examinations and accordingly, sources said, talks were held with an IT major to fructify the proposal of the CBTs.

So far, the Commission has been conducting CBTs for those recruitment notifications that received applications of around 25,000, due to logistics support from the company and the rest of the exams are being held in offline mode i.e., OMR based.

According to the sources, the Commission has asked the IT company to increase its exam holding capacity from 25,000 to 50,000 to accommodate more candidates in a single session. Also, the officials are studying the CBTs being conducted by the Staff Selection Commission and IBPS for a large number of candidates.

For the CBTs, an exhaustive question bank will be prepared for each examination by the TSPSC and the questions will not be the same in any of the sessions. As the question paper would be different for each session, there is a possibility that candidates might compare the variation in the difficulty levels in each session.

To ensure that no candidate gets advantage or disadvantage due to the difficulty levels of the question paper, the Commission is drawing plans to adopt the normalisation process on the lines of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) which is conducted in multiple sessions in CBT mode.

The JNTU-Hyderabad, which conducts the EAMCET, follows the normalisation process that brings all candidates across all sessions on a comparative scale. Due to this process, the marks of the easy sessions may be reduced marginally and those of the tough sessions may be increased marginally on the global scale. This depends on the average performance of the candidates in each session.

