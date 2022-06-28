‘Samrat Prithviraj’ to premiere on July 1 on Prime Video

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:16 PM, Tue - 28 June 22

Amazon Prime Video announced the exclusive streaming premiere of the historical action-drama film, ‘Samrat Prithviraj’, starting July 1. Directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Yash Raj Films, the film features an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chillar, Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Manav Vij, Ashutosh Rana, and Sakshi Tanwar.

Following ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ and ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’, ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ is the third film to be premiered on Prime Video from the licensing deal with Yash Raj Films (YRF).

“In my career spanning three decades, I have never played such a huge historic role,” said Akshay Kumar. “I feel honoured to be able to essay the role of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan on-screen. I’m excited to bring this epic saga to every household now with Amazon Prime Video from July 1 and I’m glad that through this medium the inspiring story of a great Indian warrior and a mighty king, Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, will reach across the globe.”

With legendary trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy’s music, ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ presents an inspiring and entertaining saga of one of the greatest kings and fearless warriors in Indian history — Prithviraj Chauhan of the Chahamana dynasty. Superstar Akshay Kumar plays the titular role in this historical action drama, which is based on the epic poem ‘Prithviraj Raso’, written by poet Chand Vardai.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfVsXdfD4Lq/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=