Samsung offers festive discounts on TVs, digital appliances

By | Published: 10:07 pm

Gurugram, Oct 12 (IANS) South Korean tech giant Samsung on Monday announced mega deals on a wide range of its TVs and digital appliances during the much awaited Flipkart’s Big Billion Days and Amazon’s Great Indian Festival.

Adding joy to the festive season, these exciting offers across product categories come with strong discounts, assured gifts such as the Galaxy Note10 Lite, attractive finance schemes, exchange offers and EMIs as low as Rs 805, along with cashback of up to Rs 2,000.

“We are committed to enhance the festive spirit through our special offers on our exciting range of televisions and home appliances, in partnership with Flipkart and Amazon,” Piyush Kunnapallil, Director – Online Business, Consumer Electronics, Samsung India, said in a statement.

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale starts October 16 while the Amazon Great Indian Festival starts October 17.

During this period, Samsung’s lifestyle TV ‘The Frame’ will be available on Flipkart at Rs 72,990, Rs 81,990 and Rs 1,29,990 for 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch models, respectively.

The Serif that goes beyond the traditional concept of a TV will be offered at Rs 64,990, Rs 84,990, Rs 99,990 on Amazon for 43-inch, 49-inch, and 55-inch models, respectively.

Consumers can also avail attractive 24-month EMIs, exchange offers and cash back up to Rs 2,000, the company said.

On purchase of Samsung’s flagship ‘SpaceMax Family Hu’ refrigerators on Flipkart, consumers will get a Galaxy Note10 Lite worth Rs 37,999 free along with cashback of up to 10 per cent.

‘Samsung’s Curd Maestro’ refrigerators (244L) will be available at Rs 25,990 after a discount of Rs 5,000 with easy EMI options starting as low as Rs 2,166.

The company also said that the recently launched 7 kg model of Samsung Washer Dryers will be available for Rs 38,990 after a discount of Rs 6,600.

According to the company, consumers planning to buy 1.5 Ton 5 star or 3 star models of ‘Samsung Convertible Inverter ACs’ can get it at a special price of Rs 31,990 and Rs 27,990 on Flipkart with easy EMIs of Rs 1,333 and Rs 1,166, respectively.