Sandra urges KTR to sanction 1,400 2BHK houses for Sathupalli

The MLA said the houses of the residents were damaged due to the intensity of SCCL open cast mining blasts.

By | Published: 9:25 pm

Khammam: Sathupalli MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah and Municipal Chairman Kusampudi Mahesh urged MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao to sanction construction of 1,400 double bedroom houses in Sathupalli town.

They called on the Minister at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Thursday and submitted a memorandum seeking sanction of the houses to rehabilitate residents of Vengal Rao Nagar, Virat Nagar and NTR Colony.

They also submitted a report on the works proposed to be taken up with the Rs 30 crore funds which the Minister sanctioned during his visit to Sathupalli a few months ago for the development of Sathupalli Municipality.

The MLA said the houses of the residents were damaged due to the intensity of SCCL open cast mining blasts. The houses were in dilapidated condition and were ready to collapse following the impact of the blasts.

It was proposed to construct a municipal shopping complex in Sathupalli town, PV Narasimha Rao Memorial Library and Gnana Mandir, develop Sathupalli and Tamaara tanks, besides other works with the Rs 30 crore, he said and asked the Minister to approve the same.

Veeraiah explained to the Minister that the Forest Department was using government land in the heart of the town as a timber depot and that the land would be suitable for constructing double bedroom houses for the poor.

Similarly, works worth Rs 1.74 crore were taken up under the SFC, SCSP, TSP grants have been completed by Sathupalli Naraga Panchayat from 2013-2018 hence the steps to release the amount have to be taken, the MLA urged the Minister. The Minister responded positively and works would be undertaken soon, the MLA said in a statement here.