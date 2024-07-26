Girl trying to charge mobile phone electrocuted in Khammam

Khammam: A nine-year-old girl, who was trying to charge a mobile phone at her house at Mathkepalli Namavaram village of Chintakani mandal was electrocuted on Friday.

According to the police, the girl, Anjali Kartika, took the phone from her father K Ramakrishna to play with. However, as the phone’s battery was low, she connected the mobile charger’s plug into an electric socket-outlet, reportedly with wet hands. In the process, she suffered an electric shock and collapsed. It was after a while that her parents found her lying unconscious. Though they rubbed her hands and feet to bring her into consciousness, they failed to do so. They then rushed her to a private doctor in the village. He examined her and said that the girl was brought dead.

Kartika was a Class Four student in a Government Primary School in the same village. A pall of gloom descended on the village with the death of the girl. SI Nagul Meera registered a case based on the complaint of the girl’s father Ramakrishna in connection with the incident.