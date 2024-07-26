Mini cannabis farm run by father, son at home busted in Khammam

26 July 2024

Khammam: A father and son who were growing cannabis plants at their home in Nagulavancha village of Chintakani mandal in the district and allegedly selling ganja to locals were arrested.

Police said the man had tried to bluff the cops who raided his residence saying that he knew nothing about the cannabis plants and that he had assumed them to be sorrel (gongura) plants. According to the police, the accused, Kandimalla Venkateshwarlu and his son Srihari were literally running a mini cannabis farm by growing the ganja plants in their house for several years and were supplying ganja to the locals.

Following a tip off, Chintakani police raided the residence of Venkateshwarlu on Thursday and found a few cannabis plants inside the compound. During questioning, Venkateshwarlu said he did not know about the plants. He tried to bluff the cops saying that he was under the impression that they were gongura plants. The police, who searched the house, found 10 grams of dry ganja as well. The ganja and the cannabis plants were seized and shifted from the house.

SI Nagul Meera booked a case against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further investigation is on.