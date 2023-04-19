| Sangareddy 41 Year Old Teacher Dies Of Heart Attack In School

Sangareddy: 41-year-old teacher dies of heart attack in school

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:33 PM, Wed - 19 April 23

File photo of Padmalatha

Sangareddy: A government school teacher died of a heart attack on the premises of the Mandal Parishad Primary School in Chowtakur of Sangareddy district on Tuesday.

Padmalatha (41), a resident of Chanikyapuri Colony in Sangareddy town, had collapsed while drinking water during a break, following which her colleagues rushed her to the Government General Hospital in Sangareddy. She however, breathed her last while undergoing treatment.

The incident left the students, teachers and villagers in shock.