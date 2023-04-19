Sangareddy cop raises financial help for orphans in Nalgonda

By T.Karnakar Reddy Updated On - 06:49 PM, Wed - 19 April 23

Sangareddy: Aiming to give back something to the place where he was born, Patancheru Inspector Nukala Venugopal Reddy has facilitated support in multiple ways to five children, who lost either one parent or both parents and were struggling to make ends meet.

To help them to continue their studies, the Patancheru Inspector first convinced his friend Sai Krishna to extend a scholarship of Rs.10,000 to each of the students for a few months. Venugopal Reddy, a native of Mukundapuram village in Nidamanur mandal of Nalgonda, had come across the story of Likitha (12) and Lavanya (14) of Mukundapuram village during a recent visit. While the sisters lost their mother to Covid-19 a couple of years ago, their father was a physically challenged person.

Their paternal grandmother Venkata Narsamma was struggling to take care of the two. Venugopal Reddy, who enquired about other children in their locality who might be struggling in a similar way, was told by the villagers that two other children, Neha and Varshith, both aged below 6 years, had lost their parents. Since the responsibility of taking care of them was with their paternal grandmother, the villagers requested the police officer to extend support to them as well.

Meanwhile, another 15-year-old girl Keerthana, a native of Nidamanur, lost her mother Punnemma a few years ago, after which her father left her with her grandparents. Since Keerthana was struggling to continue her studies, Reddy decided to support her as well as by paying Rs.10,000 per month. It was after this that his friend Sai Krishna came forward to support Venugopal Reddy’s effort by donating Rs 2.4 lakh.

Help then started to come in from various quarters, with the MSN Laboratories Patancheru Employees Association also contributing Rs.2.10 lakh. The five children were given the first installment of Rs.10,000 per student during a programme at MSN Laboratories Limited on Tuesday.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Venugopal Reddy said he was moved by the plight of the five children. With the sole aim to help them continue their studies, Reddy said he decided to mobilise some financial support. He was also sharing a good amount from his own salary for the cause. Relatives of the children thanked the Inspector, Sai Krishna and the employees of MSN.