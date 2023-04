Woman’s body found in Manjeera river in Sangareddy

07:02 PM, Tue - 18 April 23

Sangareddy: The decomposed body of an unidentified woman was found in river Manjeera at Raipally bridge in Manoor Mandal on Tuesday.

The woman was aged between 30 and 35 years. The body was taken to the Area Hospital in Narayankhed for postmortem.

A case was registered. Efforts were on to identify the woman.