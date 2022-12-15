Sangareddy: Class 8 student’s innovation selected for exhibition at Science Congress

Since the wild boars and birds were posing a serious threat to the crop, Faizan developed a solar-based bell that emits red UV Lights and also sounds an alarm during the day to keep wild boars and birds away from the crop.

By T.Karnakar Reddy Updated On - 08:11 PM, Thu - 15 December 22

Sangareddy: An innovative device by a Class 8 student of the ZPHS Gummadidala in Sangareddy district has been selected by the National Council of Education Research and Training (NCERT) to be displayed during the Indian Science Congress 2023, which will be held at Nagpur University from January 4 to 6.

The student, SK Faizan, comes from a family that has one acre of land on the forest fringes, where his father usually cultivates maize. Since wild boars and birds were posing a serious threat to the crop, Faizan developed a solar-based bell that emits red UV Lights and also sounds an alarm during the day to keep the wild boars and birds away from the farm. The bell was put on display during the Independence Day celebrations this year. It was also selected for display at the 49th Rashtriya Bal Vaigyanik Pradarshini (RVBP)-2022 in Guwahati during the last week of November. The Guwahati event had 143 such innovations, including nine from Telangana developed by school students. Among the nine, three exhibits from the State have been selected to for exhibition at the Rashtriya Kishore Vaigyanik Sammelan (Children’s Science Congress), which will be organsed as part of ISC-2023.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Faizan said his father could not spend much time with them because he was forced to be at the maize farm to protect the crop. The bell would now help his father spend more time at home, he said.

His guide and science teacher Shobha Rani said they were further improving the bell to enhance its performance. They were working to put a sensor inside the bell so that it would sound an alarm when there would be movement of animals in the vicinity.