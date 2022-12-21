Sangareddy Collector suspends Doctor, ANM for negligence

Published Date - 08:00 PM, Wed - 21 December 22

Sangareddy: Collector A Sharath has suspended Medical Officer of Primary Health Centre (PHC) Pulkal Doctor Nrupen Chakravarthy Goutham and ANM E Praveena on charges of negligence during duty hours. Following a complaint, the Collector conducted an inquiry and suspended them from duties on Wednesday. Sharath warned that medical staff acting negligently at hospitals would face similar consequences.