Sangareddy Collector suspends Doctor, ANM for negligence

Following a complaint, the Collector conducted an inquiry and suspended them from duties on Wednesday
Sangareddy: Collector A Sharath has suspended Medical Officer of Primary Health Centre (PHC) Pulkal Doctor Nrupen Chakravarthy Goutham and ANM E Praveena on charges of negligence during duty hours. Following a complaint, the Collector conducted an inquiry and suspended them from duties on Wednesday. Sharath warned that medical staff acting negligently at hospitals would face similar consequences.