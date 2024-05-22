Ramagundam Mayor performs operation, removes 15 kg tumor

Following investigations, Dr Anil Kumar found a huge tumor, which he removed through a surgery on Wednesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 May 2024, 09:39 PM

Peddapalli

Peddapalli: Ramagundam Mayor Bangi Anil Kumar, a doctor by profession, performed a surgery to remove a 15 kilogram tumor from the abdomen of a woman in Godavarikhani on Wednesday.

A resident of Dwarakanagar of Godavarikhani, Vemula Vanaja was suffering from stomach pain for quite some time and approached Rahul hospital owned by Dr Anil Kumar.

Following investigations, Dr Anil Kumar found a huge tumor, which he removed through a surgery on Wednesday.

The Mayor said though he had done a number of surgeries in the past, he had never seen such a large tumor in in his 50 years of experience.

Local MLA Makkan Singh Raj Thakur appreciated the Mayor for the surgery and for providing medical services to the people of the Ramagundam coal belt area.